Comcast IoT Unit Heads Into a Dozen More Markets

Following a set of market trials, machineQ, a unit of Comcast focused on enterprise Internet of Things services, said it has entered the early stages of its commercial rollout by expanding its reach into a dozen more U.S. markets.

machineQ, which uses Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology based on the LoRaWAN protocol, is building and deploying in the following Comcast markets: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. Those rollouts follow trials in Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Chicago that got underway last fall.

“We’re opening shop with commercial services,” Alex Khorram, general manager of machineQ, said.

Early on, machineQ said it has been gathering interest from businesses and organizations across several markets and industries, including healthcare (patient monitoring, laboratory sciences tracking), public utilities (remote utility metering), automotive (asset tracking, telemetry), and smart cities (outdoor lighting, waste management, utility grid monitoring). machineQ is expected to announce more details about those partnerships down the road.

