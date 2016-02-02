Comcast IDs First DOCSIS 3.1 Markets

On the heels of recent field trials, Comcast announced the first batch of markets where it will launch residential and business-class gigabit broadband services using DOCSIS 3.1 technology – Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Miami and Nashville.

Comcast did not announce pricing for its new D3.1-powered offerings (those details are expected to emerge during the next couple of months), but said it plans to launch D3.1-powered services in Atlanta and Nashville in “early 2016,” and follow with launches in Chicago, Detroit and Miami in the second half of 2016.

The MSO has not said when it expects to expand DOCSIS 3.1 to the rest of its footprint. "Right now, we’re focused on our first markets and getting them up and running and making sure we are providing a great customer experience," a Comcast official said via email.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.