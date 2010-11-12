Comcast: Google TV Isn't Compatible With Our 'TV Everywhere' Service
Comcast customers can't currently use a Google TV-based device to
access authenticated programming on the MSO's TV Everywhere site -- but
only because the Internet company's software is not compatible with the
operator's video players, according to Comcast.
Separately, the Hulu-supplied video available on
Comcast's Fancast.com -- which is available free to any user -- is
blocked to Google TV. That's because Hulu, which is owned by NBC
Universal, News Corp. and Walt Disney Co., wants to negotiate a deal to
offer Hulu Plus subscription service through broadband-connected TV
devices.
The current iteration of Comcast's Xfinity TV service uses a proprietary media player from Move Networks, the struggling startup in which Comcast is an investor.
