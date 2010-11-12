Comcast: Google TV Isn't Compatible With Our 'TV Everywhere' Service

Comcast customers can't currently use a Google TV-based device to

access authenticated programming on the MSO's TV Everywhere site -- but

only because the Internet company's software is not compatible with the

operator's video players, according to Comcast.

Separately, the Hulu-supplied video available on

Comcast's Fancast.com -- which is available free to any user -- is

blocked to Google TV. That's because Hulu, which is owned by NBC

Universal, News Corp. and Walt Disney Co., wants to negotiate a deal to

offer Hulu Plus subscription service through broadband-connected TV

devices.

The current iteration of Comcast's Xfinity TV service uses a proprietary media player from Move Networks, the struggling startup in which Comcast is an investor.

