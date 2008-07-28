Comcast Gets In the Game with Nintendo

Cable operator Comcast is teaming up with video-game manufacturer Nintendo of America to promote its high-speed Internet service by offering free Nintendo Wii game systems to new customers of its bundled video, data and voice services.

Between now and Aug. 17, subscribers who sign up for a “Preferred Plus” or “Premier Triple Play” package will receive a complimentary Wii system, which they can connect to their Comcast broadband service in order to play games against remotely located friends via the Internet, surf the Web on their TV screen through the Wii Internet Channel, or use the Wii Shop Channel online store to download games.

“Comcast’s high-speed Internet connects Wii owners with their friends all over the world,” said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “In addition to playing video games, people can surf the Internet, share family photos and check the news or weather. The Wii is home to a multitude of fun Internet-based entertainment and informational options.”

To be eligible for a complimentary Wii system, a two-year contract with Comcast is required. Comcast Preferred Plus and Premier Triple Play packages include digital-cable service with on-demand and premium channels; Comcast Digital Voice voice-over-Internet-protocol phone service, offering unlimited local and domestic long-distance calling and enhanced voice mail; and broadband service.

“By connecting to our high-speed Internet, it will be easy for our customers to access all of the fun content and features their Wii has to offer online,” said Greg Butz, Comcast’s senior VP of marketing and product development, in a statement. “The Wii offers something for everyone, so pairing the Comcast Triple Play with the Wii system provides great entertainment value for the entire family.”