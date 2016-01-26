Comcast Gets Down to Business With Wi-Fi

Carving out another revenue stream for its commercial service arm, Comcast Business has formally introduced WiFi Pro, a cloud-controlled Wi-Fi platform for small- and medium-sized businesses and enterprise branch locations.

Comcast noted that WiFi Pro, a managed solution provided by the MSO, uses two commercial Wi-Fi networks – a private network for employees and a guest network for visitors and patrons. The new offering can be managed on mobile devices using a mobile app or an online portal, allowing partners to check network activity, configure controls and allocate bandwidth. The platform also features a customizable splash-page designer

“WiFi Pro offers simple management and features to SMBs and distributed enterprises that were previously only available to headquarters and other large office locations, enabling a better employee experience and customer engagement,” said John Guillaume, VP of Product Management at Comcast Business, in a statement. “The additional marketing features allow SMBs and enterprise branches to create a more personalized experience through Wi-Fi to help drive customer retention and revenue growth.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.