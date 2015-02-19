Comcast Gears Up for NASCAR

Almost six months after announcing it would take over as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Comcast said Thursday that it has rolled out enhancements for its X1 platform and added VOD content that's tailored for NASCAR fans.

Among those additions, the X1 Sports App will now include scheduling information for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and enable viewers to tune directly to race broadcasts or set DVR recordings. Comcast said it might add other features later that could include race-specific data such as leaderboards, live news feed/ticker and schedules. Comcast has deployed more than 5 million X1 boxes.

On the VOD side, Comcast said it now offers access to highlights of what it’s billing as the 10 “most exciting” Daytona 500 races, while also keeping those video servers stocked and updated throughout the season with race highlights, race previews and garage cams.

