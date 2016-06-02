Comcast Gears Up for eSports

Comcast said it is entering the eSports fray with Xfinity brand sponsorship agreements with eSports giant ESL and eSports organization Evil Geniuses (EG).

Under the agreements Xfinity will have brand opportunities at industry broadcasts, tournaments and events, and will also equip EG’s training facilities with Gigabit Pro, the MSO’s fiber-based 2-Gbps symmetrical broadband services, and X1, Comcast’s flagship video platform.

As an official ESL partner, the Xfinity brand will also be integrated in Thursday’s Halo Championship Series: Pro League Season 1, and this weekend’s Heroes of the Storm Live Finals in Los Angeles.

Additionally, EG training facilities in Alameda, Calif., and Bloomington, Ill., will be installed with Xfinity products, and branding will also appear on team jerseys, in social channels, during live streams and across all player appearances, Comcast said.

