Comcast, FX Test Live TV/VOD Hybrid For ‘The Bridge’

Comcast confirmed that the MSO and FX just wrapped up a trial in which viewers could watch the next episode of The Bridge on VOD (paired with a regular ad load) after the current episode debuted on live TV each Wednesday night.

The just-completed trial allowed Comcast subs to get an early look at the following week’s episode on VOD during the first six weeks of The Bridge’s second season on FX, a Comcast official said, confirming word of the trial in USA Today.

The trial was limited to Comcast’s VOD platform for the set-top box – including its native set-top boxes and newer devices that run the MSO’s new, cloud-powered X1 service.

