Comcast Extends Roberts’ Employment Pact One Year

In what has become an annual ritual, Comcast has extended the employment deal of chairman and CEO Brian Roberts by one year to June 30, 2017.

In a brief filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Comcast noted that it had extended Robert’s agreement. It was the only change to the employment pact. Roberts has been CEO of Comcast since 2002 and added the chairman’s role in 2004.

Comcast has been extending Robert’s employment deal for one year since 2005. In 2015 he received about $36.2 million in total compensation, a 10% increase over the prior year.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.