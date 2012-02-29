Comcast Expands Xfinity Home Platform

Comcast has announced plans to significantly expand the features offered by its Xfinity Home platform and as part of that effort has inked a deal with EcoFactor to launch a new service that would help its residential customers manage energy. The service could potentially reduce the costs of heating or cooling homes by 10% to 30%, the companies hope.

Comcast will announce launch details and pricing for the EcoFactor-enabled service later this year.

In addition to the EcoFactor partnership, Comcast also announced several new features for its Xfinity Home platform, which currently provides home security and other services using broadband and cloud-based technologies.

These new capabilities include an indoor/outdoor camera with night vision, a carbon monoxide sensor, water/flood sensor for a basement or wash room and the ability to remotely control some in-wall lighting switches with the Xfinity Home app.

The new energy management system uses EcoFactor's cloud-based software, which "learns" the heating and cooling patterns of a home and uses real-time weather data, the thermal characteristics of the house and the temperature preferences of the occupants to make real time adjustments to the thermostat.

While the homeowner maintains full control over the thermostat, the system learns to adapt to user preferences to help reduce energy.

"Through our Xfinity Home service, we've created a broadband and cloud-based platform for security, remote home control and energy management and we're always looking to collaborate with innovative companies like EcoFactor," said Mitch Bowling, senior VP and general manager of new business for Comcast Cable in a statement. "With EcoFactor, we see an opportunity to bring new and exciting technologies to our customers through an automatic energy management solution that works in real-time."