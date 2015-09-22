Comcast Expands Uber-Like Tech Tracker

Following an initial trial in Boston, Comcast has rolled out Tech ETA, an Uber-like app that lets subs track and rate their techs, in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

“We recently launched Tech ETA on the My Account app, a new feature in your neighborhood that allows you to see exactly when your tech is arriving for an appointment. No more waiting around,” Charlie Herrin, Comcast Cable’s executive VP, customer experience, explained in this blog post.

Tech ETA alerts subs when a technician is about 30 minutes away from their house while presenting a digital map that tracks the tech’s whereabouts. The app also lets customers rate the performance of the tech after the appointment.

