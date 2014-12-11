Comcast Expands Reach of Hyper-Local Info Service

Comcast has expanded the reach of EveryBlock, a hyper-local news and information service, to the Boston area, including Brookline, Cambridge and Medford.

Comcast has already launched EveryBlock in Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia, and has plans to introduce it in Houston and Hialeah, Fla., “in the coming months.”

The free, neighborhood-level service provides an interactive, personalized feed of local news and information, including the ability for registered members to post information on their own or comment on postings made by other people.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.