Comcast Exec Dismisses Broadband 'Hand-Wringing'

Comcast Global VP of public policy Rebecca Arbogast dismissed

the broadband bad-mouthers, telling a Free State Foundation policy forum crowd on

Thursday that the U.S. was clearly a global leader in Internet.

The FCC, in its most recent state of broadband report,

concluded once again that high-speed broadband was not being deployed to all

Americans in a timely manner, based on the fact that some people still didn't

have access.

Arbogast said that the hand-wringing over the "alleged

failing and falling state of U.S. broadband" was mostly based on

misunderstood and misused statistics. "That's not the way to make

policy," she said.

She called speed comparisons between the U.S. and densely

populated areas like Korea were "silly at best."

She said the U.S. has the second most affordable entry level

broadband and that the absolute price of broadband was essentially flat while

speeds increase 900%. She pointed out that over the same time the cost of college

has increased 72%. "That's a real problem," she said. "Broadband

isn't."

Arbogast said that the U.S. was also a leader in what it did

with broadband, including its impact on economic, political and social life.

Arbogast derided the oft-quoted stat that the U.S. is 22nd

in broadband. "It is not true. It doesn't even rise to the level of

'truthiness' in the Colbertian sense." She pointed out that the stat

appears to come from a three-and-a-half-year-old study. "That kind of

disinformation is not a good basis for policy analysis."

She said adoption appears to have plateaued, and

said everybody needs to do what they can. For its part, she plugged Comcast's

Essentials program, which provides low-cost broadband to low-income homes with

school-aged children.