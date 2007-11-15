Comcast Establishes Partnership with National Urban League

Comcast and the National Urban League signed a three-year partnership to increase awareness of the NUL’s programs. Comcast executive vice president David Cohen will join the NUL board of trustees.

“I am honored to be joining the National Urban League’s board of trustees, as the NUL is one of the most respected organizations in America for the almost 100 years of work they have done to empower African Americans,” Cohen said in a statement. “Comcast looks forward to creating opportunities that will foster their growth and leading efforts that will improve the overall quality of life for African Americans across the country.”

Comcast will produce and air public-service announcements highlighting NUL services and events across the country.