Comcast Enhances Sports Guide for X1

Ahead of the kickoff of the NFL’s regular season, Comcast said it has made improvements to its sports guide for X1 on set-top boxes and introduced a new sports-focused experience for its Xfinity Stream App for web browsers and mobile devices.



Among the bigger changes, Comcast has sectioned out the top of the new sports guide by each major league, creating new landing pages for each, including the NFL, Major League Baseball, soccer, as well as for cricket, tennis and golf, Jason Angelides, Comcast Cable’s executive director, product management, said in thisblog post.



Comcast, he pointed out, has also integrated a “real-time score strip” for each league’s landing page, and can access the guide by saying “sports” or “NFL” into the X1 voice remote. Comcast is also working on more customizations that will let customers display only the sports, teams and athletes they are most interested in.



