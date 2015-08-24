Comcast Eases Mobile Payments

Comcast said millions of its subscribers already view and pay their bills online or using the MSO’s mobile app, but the MSO is now trying to remove more friction from the process via a new feature to its My Account app that lets customers pay their bills by using scanning credit card info with their smartphone cameras.

To use the feature, a customer must hold his or her credit card in front of a smartphone camera, and the app automatically fills in the account number and expiration date. The customer must also verify that the data is correct and input the credit card’s three- or four-digital security code, and then submit the info to complete the process.

“When it’s time to set up your payment method, no more fumbling around with your keyboard,” Piers Lingle, Comcast’s VP of product development and planning, explained in this blog post about the feature. “We’ve taken a cue from companies like Uber and USAA and incorporated a technology that lets you take a picture of your credit card to enter its information.”

