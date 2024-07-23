Comcast Earnings Dip Despite Trimming Peacock Losses

Comcast reported lower second-quarter earnings despite paring losses at its Peacock streaming unit.

Comcast continued to lose pay TV subscribers, with a net loss of 419,000 video customers. It’s cable cable operations lost 120,000 domestic broadband subscribers.

Peacock ended the quarter with 33 million paid subscribers, down from 34 million at the end of Q1. But losses at Peacock were $348 million, down from $651 million a year ago and $639 million in the first quarter. Thanks to rate increases, Peacock revenue hit $1 billion in the quarter, up from $820 million a year ago.

Compared to a year ago, Peacock subscribers are up 38%.

Overall Comcast’s net income dropped 7.5% to $3.9 billion, or $1 a share, from $4.2 billion, or $1.02 a share a year ago.

Earnings per share were up 7% when adjusted,

Revenue fell 2.7% to $29.7 billion.

The results were mixed compared to Wall Street expectations, with earnings above estimates and revenue lower.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit–which the company calls Content & Experiences–fell 10.9% to $1.9 billion on declines at the companies studios and theme parks divisions.

NBCU’s media business registered a 9% increase in EBITDA to $1.4 billion. Media revenues rose 2.1% to $6.2 billion.

Domestic advertising revenue fell 1.7% to almost $2 billion. The company said ad revenue was lower at its linear networks, partially offset by an increase in revenue at Peacock.

Domestic distribution revenue were up 5.7% to $2.8 billion.

Comcast’s cable business–known as connectivity and platforms–had adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 billion, up 1.6%.

Revenue dipped 0.7% to $20.2 billion. Residential revenue was down 1.5% and business services rose 5.7%

Despite losing subscribers, domestic broadband revenue grew 3% to $6.6 billion thanks to rate increases that averaged 3.6%.

Video revenues fell 7.9% to $6.7 billion and programming costs fell 7.3% to $4.2 billion.

Domestic wireless customer Lines Increased 20% to 7.2 million from a year ago. including net adds of 322,000 in Q2.

Wireless revenue jumped 17.3% to $1 billion.

Advertising revenue were flat at to $993 million.

“We grew adjusted EPS high single digits and continued to invest aggressively in our businesses while returning $3.4 billion to shareholders," said CEO Brian Roberts.

“More broadly, I am excited about the growth opportunities ahead, as our teams innovate and collaborate to connect our customers, viewers and guests to the moments that matter,” Roberts said. “The Paris Summer Olympics is a perfect example of this, where starting this Friday our company will be leveraging our most advanced technology and expertise in storytelling to provide millions of households in the U.S. with the finest, most expansive television and streaming coverage in media history for an Olympics or perhaps any televised event… and even more important, an experience they hopefully will never forget."