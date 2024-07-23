Peacock Losses Drop to $348 Million in Q2, But Some of That NFL Playoff Subscriber Growth Churns Away

Comcast reported significantly lowered EBITDA losses for Peacock in the second quarter, with the subscription streaming platform bleeding just $348 million during the April - June period, nearly half the $651 million it lost in the comparable span of 2023.

Comcast also said the NBCUniversal streaming unit increased its Q2 revenue by 28% to $1.046 billion during the quarter.

Peacock, however, experienced its first quarterly subscriber loss ever, with some of the gains made during its NFL postseason exclusive window back in January churning away.

With Peacock exclusively presenting the AFC Wild Card Game in prime time, featuring the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Miami Dolphins, the platform grew faster than any other U.S. premium SVOD in the first quarter.

