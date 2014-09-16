Comcast Doubles Content for Hispanic Preview

Comcast is bringing back its Xfinity Freeview Latino promotion that will let its digital subs get a free taste of its Latino offerings, which have been notably expanded over the last year.

Xfinity Freeview Latino will take place from Sept. 22 through Oct. 5 and will be available to all Xfinity TV customers on Xfinity On Demand, Xfinity.com/Latino and on the Xfinity TV Go app.

During that time those customers will have access for free to a Latino offering totaling in excess of 3,500 programs and 2,500 hours of Xfinity On Demand content.

“With more high-quality content available in Spanish and English across more platforms and genres than ever, there’s never been a better time for Latino programming and entertainment,” said Michael D’Emilio, senior director of Multicultural Services for Comcast Cable, in a statement. “And Xfinity Freeview Latino is the perfect opportunity for our Latino customers to access their favorite On Demand content while discovering more content they’ll love at home or on the go.”

The event also highlights the work that Comcast has done in the last year to expand its on demand and digital TV everywhere offerings for Hispanics.

This year’s stunt will offer more than double the amount content the MSO offered last year during the first iteration of the Freeview Latino.

Currently a total of 45 networks are available online at Xfinity.com/Latino, and 30 Latino networks available for viewing on the Xfinity TV Go app, including BabyFirst Americas, beIN Sports en Español, Canal Sur, Caracol TV, Centroamerica TV, Cine Mexicano, Cine Sony Television, Cinelatino, Discovery Familia, Ecuavisa, El Rey Network, EWTN Español, FOX Deportes, FOX Life, Galavision, Gran Cine, Multimedios, MundoFOX, Music Choice Latino Tier, Once TV, Pasiones, Sur Peru, TeleFe, Teleformula, Telemundo, TV Dominicana, UniMás, Univision, Videorola, ViendoMovies and Vme Kids.

The second annual Freeview Latino will also feature the On Demand premieres of mun2’s upcoming reality show A Toda Gloria, starring Gloria Trevi, and telenovelas Los Miserables and Señora Acero from Telemundo and RCN Nuestra Tele’s Amor Sincero.