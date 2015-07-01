Comcast, Discovery Still Talking

As Shark Week nears its weekend air date, talks between Comcast and Discovery Communications appear to be navigating steadily through the negotiation waters.

With one major carriage deal already under wraps – AT&T and CBS announced their agreement earlier Wednesday – the Comcast-Discovery renewal is less certain. While neither side would comment on negotiations citing confidentiality agreements, sources familiar with both companies said talks are continuing and the networks remain accessible to Comcast subscribers.

Whether that will change in the near future remains to be seen.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.