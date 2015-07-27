Comcast, Discovery Sign Long-Term Renewal

Comcast Corporation and Discovery Communications said they have reached "a long-term, comprehensive renewal" of a distribution agreement to deliver Discovery’s 12 U.S. networks to Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers nationwide. The renewal – which had hung over Discovery for months but was generally expected to happen – includes TV-Everywhere rights, "ensuring Xfinity TV customers have access to their favorite Discovery brands and programs on multiple platforms, both in and out of the home," the companies said.

“Comcast is a dynamic and innovative company and has been a great partner of Discovery’s for over two decades. We look forward to continuing our relationship and unlocking the value of Discovery’s content in even greater ways for Xfinity viewers,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a release. Added Comcast Cable CEO Neil Smit: "We’re pleased to extend our relationship with Discovery and its family of networks under this long-term renewal agreement. This renewal will enable our Xfinity TV customers to experience Discovery’s content in more ways and on more platforms than ever before.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.