Comcast: Depth Outweighs Content Cost Increases

Content cost increases, while troublesome, are outweighed by the benefits received from increased utility including video on demand rights and TV Everywhere, Comcast senior VP of investor relations Jason Armstrong told an industry audience.

At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, Armstrong said the cable operator has been very aggressive in trying to reduce programming costs – which are expected to rise by about 9% this year – but at the same time has been equally bent on acquiring digital rights for TV Everywhere and video on demand, establishing a “deep content bench” which enhances value.

