Comcast Defends Deal
Comcast had plenty to say in response to Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), who announced Wednesday he is strongly opposed to Comcast's merger with Time Warner Cable.
Cárdenas called the deal "a tipping point in the American media and broadband industries [that] would encourage a market that is not free, but one that limits innovation, diversity of programming and competition."
In a statement, Comcast outlined its argument for why the congressman is wrong.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.