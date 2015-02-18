Rep. Cárdenas Opposes Comcast/TWC Deal
Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) Wednesday came out strongly against the Comcast/Time Warner Cable merger, calling on the Federal Communications Commission and Department of Justice to block the proposed transaction.
At a Writers Guild of America West event in Washington Wednesday —the guild is also a critic of the deal— Cárdenas said he had heard from both sides and concluded that he was strongly opposed.
“The proposed Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger is a tipping point in the American media and broadband industries and would encourage a market that is not free, but one that limits innovation, diversity of programming and competition,” Cárdenas concluded.
