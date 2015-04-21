Comcast to Debut App for Apple Watch

Comcast said its Xfinity TV app will be offered on the Apple Watch when the new connected doodad launches on April 24.

The new iteration of the app, for customers on Comcast's IP-capable X1 platform, will enable subs to change channels, manage their DVRs, and use trick-play functions (pause, fast-forward and rewind) via voice commands or a “few taps of the Apple Watch,” Matt Strauss, Comcast’s executive VP and GM, video services, explained in this blog post.

He said the Xfinity TV app will automatically install itself on a customer’s Apple Watch, so long as they already have it downloaded to their iPhone.

