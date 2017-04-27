Comcast Continues Video Growth

Comcast continued its string of video customer increases, adding 42,000 residential and business video customers in the first quarter, its third straight quarter of basic video growth.

Comcast ended the period with 22.5 million total video customers, fueled by an increase of 32,000 video subscribers on the residential side and 10,000 business video additions.

The growth was still slightly behind the 53,000 total video additions in the same period last year, but indicated that the momentum of last year hasn’t waned significantly. Last year Comcast reported its first full year of basic video customer growth in a decade, adding a total of 161,000 video subscribers.

High-speed data customers increased by 429,000 in the period, slightly behind the 438,000 in Q1 2016. Total voice customers declined by 5,000 in the period, as a 22,000 increase on the business side was not enough to offset a loss of 27,000 residential voice customers.



