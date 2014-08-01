Comcast Confirms Broadband Speed Hikes

Comcast confirmed an earlier report and recent scuttlebutt on the DSL Reports message board that the MSO is rolling out a set of speed upgrades that will affect three of its broadband tiers in California, as well as select markets in Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

With the upgrade, the max downstream speed of “Performance” rises from 25 Mbps to 50 Mbps; “Blast” jumps from 50 Mbps to 105 Mbps; and “Extreme” gets bumped from 105 Mbps to 150 Mbps.

Comcast said the upgrades are for all California customers (except those in Santa Cruz, Los Gatos, Scotts Valley, Isleton, Lodi and Rio Vista), and Olathe, Kansas; Independence, Mo.; and Houston, Texas. Comcast implemented similar speed increases in its 14-state Northeast Division in April.

