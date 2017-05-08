Comcast, Charter Make Wireless Partnership Official

Comcast and Charter Communications made their rumored wireless partnership a reality Monday morning, announcing that the two cable operators would “explore potential opportunities for operational cooperation” in their wireless businesses.

The two companies already have announced their own separate wireless plans, utilizing Mobile Virtual Network Operator agreements with Verizon Communications. Comcast unveiled Xfinity Mobile in April and plans to make it available throughout its footprint later this month. Charter, which also has a Verizon MVNO, has said it plans to release a wireless product next year.

News of the partnership was first reported by the Wall Street Journal Sunday night.

This agreement will not affect the scale or scope of those projects, the companies said, but will allow them to work together in several areas within the wireless space, including creating common operating platforms; technical standards development; device logistics; and emerging wireless technology platforms. The efficiencies created are expected to provide more choice, innovative products and competitive prices for customers in each of their respective footprints.



