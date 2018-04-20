Comcast, Charter Form Mobile Platform Partnership

Comcast and Charter Communications have formalized a mobile operating platform partnership that will focus on the development and design of backend systems that support both Xfinity Mobile and the soon-to-launch Spectrum Mobile service.

Reports of the partnership started to surface late last year, as the MSOs continued to iron out a pact in which they’d share info and technology but keep their product offerings separate.

On Friday, they said the partnership will indeed enable each company to develop their respective mobile brands, products, and services. Charter and Comcast will also maintain their own relationships with device makers and handle other components, such as customer service, marketing, sales, pricing and packaging, on an individual basis.

