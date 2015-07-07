Comcast Casts Wider Wi-Fi Net

Broadening the reach of its wireless broadband network, Comcast announced Tuesday that it has deployed more than 1,800 quasi-public Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots in some high-traffic areas in its Keystone Region, an area that covers parts of western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.

For this portion of the Wi-Fi deployment in Keystone, Comcast said it has installed hotspots in shopping spots along McKnight Road and Babcock Boulevard in Pittsburgh’s North Hills, Perkiomen Avenue in Reading, and Route 30 in Lancaster and York, among other areas.

Comcast said it expects to add another 1,500 Wi-Fi hotspots in the Keystone region before the end of the year. Those deployments will build on the thousands of Wi-Fi hotspots Comcast has deployed elsewhere in the state, including the greater Philadelphia area.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.