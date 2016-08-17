Comcast: 'Carefully Evaluating Our Options' for Mobile

Comcast continues to weigh its wireless options even as it sees plenty of growth runway ahead for its wireline broadband business.

“At the moment, what we are doing is very carefully evaluating our options. We are understanding the market,” Marcien Jenckes, Comcast’s executive VP of consumer services, said Tuesday at Nomura’s 2016 Media, Telecom & Internet Conference.

Comcast has had to sidestep questions about its plans for the broadcast incentive auctions for months, but recently tapped Greg Butz to head up a new mobile unit, a move that followed Comcast’s decision to invoke its Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) rights with Verizon. Comcast also has an MVNO deal with Sprint.

While Comcast still hasn’t defined the mobile path it will eventually take, Jenckes stressed that it’s not necessary for the operator to become a principal player in wireless for content distribution, since Comcast already delivers its content across multiple mobile carriers.

