Comcast Cable CTO Sree Kotay Departs

Sree Kotay, the chief technology officer and executive VP at Comcast Cable, has left the company for personal reasons, the company confirmed to Multichannel News.

The exact circumstances that led to his departure were not immediately known, but multiple industry sources said Kotay left Comcast sometime last week.

Kotay’s departure comes almost a year after he was promoted to the CTO post, succeeding Tony Werner, who was elevated last May to president, technology and product. In addition to leading Comcast’s software and technology strategy, Kotay was also overseeing Comcast Innovation Labs, the company’s advanced research and development group.

Comcast has not announced who will succeed Kotay in the CTO role. Comment from Kotay has been sought.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.