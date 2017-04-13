Comcast Business Connects to Big Blue's Cloud

Comcast Business said it now provides direct, dedicated links to IBM Cloud’s global network of data centers that deliver up to 10 Gbps for public, private or hybrid cloud deployments.

They said direct cloud connectivity will help business customers boost performance security and availability when compared to connecting via the open internet.

Under the deal, Comcast Business’ clients will be able to hook into IBM Cloud’s global footprint, comprised of more than 50 data centers in 19 countries and six continents.

“By working with IBM Cloud, Comcast Business gives enterprises more choices for connectivity so they can store data, optimize their workloads, and execute mission-critical applications in the cloud, whether it be on-premise, off-premise or a combination of the two,” Jeff Lewis, VP of data services at Comcast Business, said in a statement.



