Comcast Bumps ‘Performance’ Speeds in Batch of Markets

Comcast confirmed that it has raised the speeds of its Performance Internet tier in several markets, including Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Houston, and Tucson, Ariz.

The free increase raises max download speeds from 50 Mbps to up to 70 Mbps.

The upgrade became active on March 1. To get the faster speeds, customers on that tier will need to restart their modems when Comcast notifies them that the upgrade is available.



