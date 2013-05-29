Comcast Brings Voice Control to X1 Remote

Comcast's iPhone-based navigation app for its X1 platform

has sprouted a set of ears.





The MSO on Wednesday announced that it has added a voice

control feature to its X1 Remote that enables users to discover content and

change channels by network name by simply uttering those commands into an

iPhone microphone.





Comcast did not disclose any vendor partners for

the new voice control feature, but noted that it lets users navigate the X1

service using simple phrases such as "When is the next Phillies game?" or "Show

me all action movies on HBO." Nuance Communications, the company that powers

Apple's Siri software and is a tech partner for DirecTV's new speech

recognition feature, did disclose Comcast as a customer in 2010, but did not

reveal the specific nature of that business relationship.





Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.