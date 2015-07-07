Comcast Boosts Broadband Speeds in the Northeast

Comcast has rolled out a free speed upgrade for its “Blast!” broadband tier across its Northeast Division while also introducing a faster “Performance Pro” service for triple-play customers.

Comcast said its Blast! service is rising from 105 Mbps down to 150 Mbps downstream. Additionally, new and existing customers that one of the MSO’s triple-play packages are getting Performance Pro, which is seeing its downstream capabilities rise from 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps.

The latest batch of upgrades are for Comcast’s Northeast Division, which includes 14 states from Maine to Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C.

