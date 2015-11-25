Comcast-Backed Firm Acquires Vyve Towers

CTI Towers, a wireless tower operating company majority owned by Comcast Ventures, has struck a deal to acquire 120 towers from Vyve Broadband, the independent cable MSO formerly known as BCI Broadband and founded by two former Bresnan Communications execs.

CTI Towers said the deal, its largest tower acquisition agreement so far, expands its coverage into Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and Wyoming. Tenants of those towers include Verizon Wireless, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint, as well as broadcasters, utility companies and government entities.

CTI Towers expects to close the deal by year-end.

