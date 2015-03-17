Comcast, Atlanta Braves Hit It Off

Adding to a batch of deals with major sports teams and sporting venues, Comcast has struck a multi-year technology and real estate agreement with the Atlanta Braves that will include the wiring up of SunTrust Park and its surrounding areas with multi-terabit network capabilities.

In addition to deploying an all-fiber network for the new ballpark and its nearby surroundings, the partnership also includes a nine-story, Comcast-branded tower office that will house a new innovation lab and serve as office space for more than 1,000 Comcast employees.

Comcast, the area's incumbent cable provider, said the resulting network, which will feature two datacenters equipped with 10,000 fiber connections and backed by dual 400 megawatt generators, will provide video, voice and high-speed Internet throughout the 60-acre project, which includes the new ballpark, retail shops, restaurants, a hotel, residential units and the new office tower.

