Comcast App Spools Up HBO, Cinemax Live Streams

Comcast took to Twitter to announce that it has added live streams from HBO and Cinemax to the lineup of Xfinity TV Go, the MSO’s authenticated TV Everywhere app.

The additions, available to Comcast pay-TV customers who also have subscriptions to HBO and Cinemax, expand to 75 the number of live TV channels that can be accessed through the app whether they are watching on the go or via their home networks. This webpage lists the full live TV lineup available on Xfinity TV Go, which is offered on web browsers and on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

Comcast announced last month that Xfinity TV Go had reached 70 live TV channels, more than doubling the number it had offered about a year earlier. Other recent additions include AMC, BBC America, FOX Deportes, Movieplex, Showtime, Univision Deportes and The Weather Channel.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.