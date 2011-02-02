Comcast App Now Playing Video on iPads

Comcast issued an update Tuesday for its Xfinity TV app for iPads and

iPhones that lets customers stream almost 3,000 hours of TV shows and

movies from HBO, Turner Broadcasting System, Showtime Networks, Starz

Entertainment and BBC America.

The free app -- which has been downloaded more than 1 million times since its launch in mid-November

-- initially offers several hundred titles to customers, with access

contingent on their cable TV tier. Full episodes include HBO's Boardwalk Empire, Showtime's Weeds and TNT's The Closer. According to Comcast, the streaming feature is available over any Wi-Fi connection.

Comcast said the Xfinity TV app currently provides almost 3,000 hours of content. The operator plans to port the app to a range of other smartphones and tablets, including Android-based devices.

Currently the Xfinity TV app does not provide live feeds of any

channels. However, as part of the expanded deal between Comcast and

Turner announced Tuesday, the MSO plans to offer live streams of CNN and

other networks in the near future.



