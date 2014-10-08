Comcast Apologizes to Fired Customer

Just a few weeks after he was named to the post, Comcast senior VP of customer experience Charlie Herrin got to experience the feeling of eating crow, issuing a public apology to a former accounting firm employee who lost his job reportedly for complaining about his cable service.

Conal O’Rourke, a former accountant for PricewaterhouseCoopers in San Jose, Calif., went through a months-long customer service nightmare with Comcast, complete with erroneous billing, receiving equipment he didn’t order and watching his high-speed Internet speeds slow to a crawl.

“What happened with Mr. O’Rourke's service is completely unacceptable,” Herrin said in a blog posting. “Despite our attempts to address Mr. O’Rourke’s issues, we simply dropped the ball and did not make things right. Mr. O’Rourke deserves another apology from us and we’re making this one publicly."

