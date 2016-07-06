Comcast Adds WiFi Camera, Voice Control to Xfinity Home

Comcast is offering a new WiFi-enabled, high-definition, indoor/outdoor camera as part of its Xfinity home security and automation platform, Xfinity Home. In addition, the company said it has added voice control to the platform and is redesigning its own core smart home devices while continuing to integrate third party products from leading manufacturers like August Home, Chamberlain, Lutron, and Nest.

“We want to give consumers the best of home automation and security in one, easy-to-use experience,” said Xfinity Home senior VP and general manager Daniel Herscovici in a statement. “Our new camera features great connectivity, wide-angle views, and powerful night vision, delivering clear, high-quality footage. It also interacts with other IoT devices on our platform, like sensors and lights, so people can personalize and automate their connected home.”

The xCam features a weather resistant seal, 109-degree field of view, high definition video, and infrared night vision. The WiFi signal is routed through the power source instead of the camera, improving the overall range of connection and giving users more flexibility where they put the device.

