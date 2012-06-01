Comcast Adds MAX Go, Live CNN And HLN to 'TV Everywhere' Bouquet

Comcast now offers MAX Go, HBO's authenticated online video service for Cinemax customers, as part of an expanded "TV Everywhere" pact with the premium programmer, and has launched live online streaming of Turner Broadcasting System's CNN and HLN news networks.

Comcast's Cinemax subscribers will have free, unlimited access to the streaming service at any time, on any computer over any high-speed Internet connection in the U.S. via MAXGo.com as well as via iPad, iPhone, iPod touch and select Android devices.

In addition, the operator is making simulcasts of CNN and HLN's complete 24-hour networks available at xfinity.com/tv. Comcast subs also can access CNN programming through the CNN app for iPhone and iPod touch.

