Comcast Adds Live Disney Channels to Xfinity.com/tv

As part of a larger carriage and TV Everywhere deal inked earlier this year with the Disney/ABC Television Group, Comcast has added live streams of the Disney kids' channels to its website at Xfinity.com/tv, reported J T. Ramsay, chief blogger at the Comcast Corporation Thursday.

The launch means that authenticated Comcast subscribers will have online access to live streams of Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.

As previously reported, Disney/ABC Television Group had decided to offer live streams of its kids channels as well as extensive on demand content as part of the authenticated apps it launched in June. The decision was based on research that showed strong interest in having access to the live streams and Comcast seems to have come to the same conclusion.

"We know from our research and from listening to our customers that they're most passionate about having access to the latest news, sports and kids' content wherever they are, whether at home or on-the-go," Ramsay wrote.

"This year, for those customers who like to keep up on the latest news, we started by offering CNN and HLN. We then brought great sports action with multiple ESPN networks," he added. "And now, we're excited to bring live kids' content to Xfinity.com/tv with multiple Disney channels, in addition to all of the content we already have On Demand and exclusively on mobile devices via the Watch Disney Channel app."