Comcast Adds The CW to Xfinity On Demand

Comcast and The CW Network have inked an agreement that will

for the first time make the broadcast network's primetime shows available on

the VOD platform of an MSO. The shows will make their first appearance on the

Comcast Xfinity On Demand platform on Thursday, Oct. 25.





When the shows go live on the VOD platform, subscribers will

be able to watch the four most recent episodes of The Vampire Diaries, Gossip

Girl, Supernatural and other

series. The most recent episode will be available for free on demand a day

after its broadcasting airing.





As part of its large VOD offering that includes thousands of

titles, Comcast already offers programming from the ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC

broadcast networks on demand.





"Our customers turn to Xfinity On Demand for the latest and

most popular programs, and now we're pleased to add The CW's popular primetime

lineup to our offerings," said Matt Strauss, senior VP, Comcast, in a

statement. "We're committed to giving customers access to the best and newest

TV shows when they- want, at their fingertips."





"With our primetime series now available on Xfinity On

Demand, The CW will continue to expand its reach as well as provide our

advertisers an opportunity to deliver their message to even more viewers,"

added John D. Maatta, executive VP of The CW in a statement.





The CW shows will be available in both SD and HD on Xfinity

On Demand.