Comcast Adds The CW to Xfinity On Demand
Comcast and The CW Network have inked an agreement that will
for the first time make the broadcast network's primetime shows available on
the VOD platform of an MSO. The shows will make their first appearance on the
Comcast Xfinity On Demand platform on Thursday, Oct. 25.
When the shows go live on the VOD platform, subscribers will
be able to watch the four most recent episodes of The Vampire Diaries, Gossip
Girl, Supernatural and other
series. The most recent episode will be available for free on demand a day
after its broadcasting airing.
As part of its large VOD offering that includes thousands of
titles, Comcast already offers programming from the ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC
broadcast networks on demand.
"Our customers turn to Xfinity On Demand for the latest and
most popular programs, and now we're pleased to add The CW's popular primetime
lineup to our offerings," said Matt Strauss, senior VP, Comcast, in a
statement. "We're committed to giving customers access to the best and newest
TV shows when they- want, at their fingertips."
"With our primetime series now available on Xfinity On
Demand, The CW will continue to expand its reach as well as provide our
advertisers an opportunity to deliver their message to even more viewers,"
added John D. Maatta, executive VP of The CW in a statement.
The CW shows will be available in both SD and HD on Xfinity
On Demand.
