Comcast Adds Common Sense Media Ratings to X1

Providing another tool that helps parents keep tabs on what their kids are watching, Comcast has integrated Common Sense Media ratings and reviews directly into the MSO’s TV-facing X1 platform, complementing work Comcast has already completed on its Xfinity TV Go Website, the browser-based portal for the MSO's authenticated TV Everywhere content.

Those ratings and reviews can be used by parents to determine what content is appropriate for different age groups and are based on developmental guidelines from some of the nation’s leading authorities, Jennifer Musser Metz, Comcast’s director, product management, noted in this blog post.

“We’ve surfaced the ratings in several places – in the On Demand library, on your DVR and on live TV listings – by incorporating the easy-to-find Common Sense media logo right into user interface,” she added.

