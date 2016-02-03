Comcast Adds 89K Video Customers in Q4

Related: NBCU Cash Flow Up Despite Higher TV Costs

Comcast added 89,000 basic video subscribers in the fourth quarter, its best quarterly showing in that segment in eight years, fueled by gains in its triple play and high-speed data products.

High-speed data additions of 460,000 were the best Q4 results for the company in nine years. The cable operator also added 139,000 voice customers in the quarter.

Overall customer relationships increased by 281,000 to 27.7 million customers in the fourth quarter a 57.6% gain over the 178,000 added in Q4 2014 and bolstered by increases in its double and triple play product offerings. For the full year, Comcast lost 36,000 basic video customers, an improvement over the 194,000 lost in 2014.

