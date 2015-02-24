Comcast Adds 6K Video Customers in Q4

Comcast added about 6,000 basic video subscribers in the fourth quarter, and cable operating cash flow increased about 6.3% to $4.7 billion, as the company said it will raise its annual divided 10% to $1 per share and increase its share repurchase authorization to $10 billion.

The basic video additions were less than the 46,000 additions in the same period last year, but helped push the operator to another improvement in full year video customer losses – the company shed about 194,000 basic video customers in 2014, better than the 267,000 it lost in the prior year.

The video improvements also helped drive cable revenue up 6.1% to $11.3 billion and operating cash flow up 6.3% to $4.7 billion.

