Comcast Adds 24K Video Subs in Q1

Building on the momentum of its strong fourth quarter gains, Comcast said it added 24,000 basic video subscribers in the first quarter, its second consecutive quarter of positive video customer growth.

The gains build on the 43,000 basic video additions the cable giant reported in the fourth quarter and reflect the strength of its X1 user interface—customer churn for X1 users is 20% to 30% less than its non-X1 base—lower rate increases and targeted promotions.

“The video numbers were driven by more upgrades and fewer disconnect this quarter,” said Comcast Cable CEO Neil Smit (pictured) on the call. “We feel pretty good about the video results we are achieving right now.”

On a conference call with analysts, chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said Comcast is accelerating its X1 roll out—it is deploying between 15,000 and 20,000 X1 boxes per day—double the rate of just six months ago.

