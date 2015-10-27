Comcast Accelerates X1 Rollout

Pleased by the positive impact X1 has had in areas such as churn and VOD usage, Comcast has accelerated its rollout of the IP-capable platform, announcing Tuesday that it is now deploying more than 40,000 boxes per day, up from the 25,000 per day it had been rolling out.

Speaking on the company’s third quarter earnings call, Comcast executive VP and CFO Michael Cavanagh said the operator added about 1 million X1 subs in the period, and that about one-fourth of all Comcast customers are now on the platform, which features a cloud-based interface and support for IP-connected tablets, PCs and smartphones. Comcast has also deployed nearly 1.5 million voice-remotes that work with the X1 platform.

Neil Smit, president and CEO of Comcast Cable, added that 60% of connects in the quarter were for X1.

